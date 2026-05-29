Bracebridge Seeking Flood-Impacted Properties For Provincial Disaster Recovery Review

The Town of Bracebridge is encouraging residents impacted by the recent spring flooding to come forward as part of a provincial damage assessment process that may support eligibility for the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians (DRAO) program.

Following significant flooding experienced across the region in April, the Province of Ontario is working to assess flood-related damage to private properties. As part of this process, the Town is helping identify a representative sample of impacted properties for review.

DRAO is a Provincial program that can help residents recover costs after a natural disaster. The program may be activated for damage to private property if there’s a sudden, unexpected natural event, such as a flood.

Property criteria for consideration include:

Primary residences (cottages and seasonal properties are not eligible)

Properties with damage caused by river or creek overflow or overland flooding

Damage to essential components such as furnaces, hot water tanks or structural elements

Owner consent to participate in a site visit and discuss damages and insurance coverage

The Province is looking to assess a limited number of properties as part of the review process. Inclusion in the representative sample does not guarantee eligibility or activation of the DRAO program.

Residents willing to have their property considered are asked to contact fire@bracebridge.ca or contact Mike Peake, Deputy Fire Chief by calling 705-645-8258 x. 3402 by Monday, June 8. Site visits will be scheduled in coordination with the property owners after that date.

DRAO has not yet been activated for Bracebridge. To learn more about the program, eligibility, or to request activation, contact 1-877-822-0116 or DisasterAssistance@Ontario.ca.