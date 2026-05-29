Motorcycle Operator Taken To Hospital After Being Struck By An Impaired Driver On Hwy. 11 In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a serious collision involving three vehicles on Highway 11 South in Gravenhurst and has charged one driver.
On Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 3:50 p.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka EMS and Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 11 South near Sparrow Lake Rte D in Gravenhurst. One of the involved vehicles was a motorcycle and the operator was trapped under another vehicle. The operator was freed and airlifted to a Toronto hospital where he is being treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged one driver, 18-year-old Gardiner Zinn of Angus, ON with:
- Impaired Operation
- Drive vehicle with Cannabis readily available.
- Drive motor vehicle in contravention of (G2) conditions
He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on July 7, 2026 to answer to his charges.