Motorcycle Operator Taken To Hospital After Being Struck By An Impaired Driver On Hwy. 11 In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a serious collision involving three vehicles on Highway 11 South in Gravenhurst and has charged one driver.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 3:50 p.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka EMS and Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 11 South near Sparrow Lake Rte D in Gravenhurst. One of the involved vehicles was a motorcycle and the operator was trapped under another vehicle. The operator was freed and airlifted to a Toronto hospital where he is being treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged one driver, 18-year-old Gardiner Zinn of Angus, ON with:

Impaired Operation

Drive vehicle with Cannabis readily available.

Drive motor vehicle in contravention of (G2) conditions

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on July 7, 2026 to answer to his charges.