Third Arrest And Charges Laid After Two Fires In Same Subdivision In Oro-Medonte

Third arrest and charges laid

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a third individual after two fires occurred in Oro-Medonte in the same subdivision.

As a result of further investigation, on May 13th officers of the Orillia Major Crime Unit identified a third individual Arshdeep Singh, a 26-year-old of Brampton, who was arrested and charged with the following offence:

– Arson – Damage to Property

SINGH was held for bail and released with a court date of June 9th, 2026.

Between January 20th and February 10th, the Orillia OPP, alongside local fire services, responded to two reports of residential fires in a new subdivision off Bass Lake Side Road in Oro-Medonte. All fires were safely contained, and there were no reported injuries.

In March two individuals were arrested, charged and are still before the courts.

Harminder SANDHAR (40) of Kitchener, was charged with:

– Arson – Damage to Property x2

Dikshant Goyal (22) of Brampton, was charged with:

– Arson – Damage to Property x2

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this investigation or any crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.