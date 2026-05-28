Huntsville High School Student Freezes Out The Competition, Claims Bronze At Skills Ontario

Cayden Hamilton, a talented student from Huntsville High School (HHS), put his technical expertise on display at the 2026 Skills Ontario Provincial Competition, capturing a bronze medal in the highly demanding Refrigeration and Air Conditioning category.

The annual event, which took place from May 4 to 5 at the Toronto Congress Centre, is Canada’s largest skilled trade and technology competition. It challenges the brightest secondary and post-secondary students from across the province to showcase their practical abilities under strict time constraints and rigorous judging criteria.

For Hamilton, the bronze medal represents the culmination of hours of hard work, meticulous preparation, and sharp problem-solving skills in HVACR systems.

No one is prouder of this achievement than his Huntsville High School construction teacher David Lomas. Speaking on the victory, his instructor highlighted Hamilton’s dedication, work ethic, and ability to perform under pressure against the top student tradespeople in Ontario.

Hamilton’s outstanding performance does more than just bring individual glory—it adds to a historic legacy for the school’s tech department. His bronze medal officially marks the 11th podium finish for Huntsville High School construction class students at the Skills Ontario competition over the years.

With the skilled trades in higher demand than ever, Huntsville High School continues to prove that its hands-on programs are among the best in the province, consistently shaping the next generation of top-tier Canadian tradespeople.