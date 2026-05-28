Seatbelts Save Lives: Central Region OPP Urges Drivers To Buckle Up

The Central Region Headquarters of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists that wearing a seatbelt remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay safe on the road, as officers continue to see preventable loss of life in local collisions. Nearly one in four fatal collisions investigated by the OPP involves someone who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Each year, officers across Central Region respond to tragic incidents where lives are lost due to failure to buckle up. For families left behind, these losses are especially difficult, knowing their loved one may have survived had they been properly restrained. So far in 2026, Central Region OPP has seen a 19% increase in fatal collisions involving individuals who were not wearing a seatbelt, including incidents where children were not properly secured, compared to this time last year.

Drivers are reminded to ensure all occupants are properly restrained before every trip. This includes securing children in the appropriate car seat, booster seat or seatbelt based on their age, height and weight. Under Ontario law, drivers are responsible for ensuring passengers under 16 are properly restrained, and that children under the age of 8 are secured in the correct child car seat or booster seat.

For more information on child car seat and booster seat requirements, visit ontario.ca and search “child car seat safety.” Choosing a child car seat | ontario.ca

Families are also encouraged to reinforce seatbelt use as a lifelong habit. While collisions can happen at any time, wearing a seatbelt remains the single most effective way to reduce the risk of serious injury or death.

DID YOU KNOW?

During a collision, even at speeds as low as 50 kilometres an hour, the force can be enough to throw an unrestrained person causing injury or death. A seatbelt keeps you in place and can save your life. X-post | Facebook post | Instagram post

Buckle up. Every trip. Every time.