Motorcycle Operator Taken To Hospital After Being Trapped Under A Vehicle On Hwy. 11 In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a serious collision involving three vehicles on Highway 11 South in Gravenhurst.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 3:50 p.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 11 South near Sparrow Lake Rte D in Gravenhurst.

A motorcycle was struck from behind by a vehicle.

Witnesses reported that one involved vehicle was a motorcycle and that the operator was trapped under another vehicle. The operator was freed and has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 11 South is closed at Kilworthy Road to allow for the ongoing investigation.