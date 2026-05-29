Half Of ATV Riders Killed In On OPP Jurisdiction Were Not Wearing A Helmet: OPP

Half of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) riders killed in Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) jurisdiction were not wearing a helmet. It’s a statistic that has seen little change in more than a decade and one that leaves no doubt about the risks of not protecting your head and your livelihood on the trails.

Impaired driving is another deadly risk of operating an off-road vehicle that requires full attention and sharp focus. Alcohol/drug use is a cause or contributing factor in almost half of OPP-investigated off-road vehicle fatalities.

Sadly, when trail riders engage in these behaviours, it is their loved ones who pay the price. In some cases, it also costs the lives of innocent passengers.

In partnership with the Ontario Federation of All-terrain Vehicles (OFATV) Clubs, the OPP urges off-road vehicle drivers to avoid being part of the culture of riders who believe that the risks associated with not wearing a helmet, alcohol/drug use, speed and other dangerous behaviours are all part of their outdoor adventure and do not apply to them.

This is particularly important advice for parents/guardians of young people taking up off-roading for the first time. In support of ATV Safety Week, parents/guardians are encouraged to get youths and teens off to a great start as a rider by enrolling them in the Ontario’s Youth ATV Rider Training Program.

Riders of all ages are encouraged to visit the OFATV Clubs website to familiarize themselves with how to make it home safely after every ride when enjoying this popular Ontario recreational sport.

The OPP is committed to saving lives on more than 99,000 kilometres of water­ways and trails, and over 130,000 thousand kilometres of roadway.

QUICK FACTS

Forty-one passengers were among the 240 people killed in OPP-investigated off-road vehicle incidents in the last 10 full-year period (2016-2025).

Ontario ATV Safety Week runs from June 1 to 7, 2026.