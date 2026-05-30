Two People From Haliburton Fined For Unlawfully Dredging Shore Lands Without A Permit

Two individuals from Southern Ontario have been fined a total of $4,000 for the following unlawful activity on the shore lands of a lake:

Patrick Mark and Jonathan Mark of Haliburton both pleaded guilty to unlawfully dredging shore lands without a permit. They were fined $2,000 each.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on August 11, 2025, Patrick Mark and Jonathan Mark were operating an excavator on the shore of Lipsy Lake, located in the Township of Dysart et al, north of Haliburton. While attempting to remove woody debris and aquatic vegetation along the shoreline, the excavator was driven into the waters of Lipsy Lake.

The lakebed was scraped and dredged using the heavy machinery, without obtaining a permit. Witnesses observed the excavator in the water and immediately reported the incident to the ministry TIPS line. The ministry’s district staff responded to the incident, completing a damage assessment before handing the investigation over to conservation officers.

Justice of the Peace Joel Kulmatycki heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, City of Kawartha Lakes, on February 24, 2026.