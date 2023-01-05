Calling All Bracebridge Businesses! Complete Annual Business Survey Today

The Town of Bracebridge’s Economic Development branch invites local businesses to provide comments and feedback in the third annual business survey. The survey will help identify local challenges and opportunities, track trends in the business community, and support the development of priorities in the year ahead. The survey is an important communication tool that builds and maintains relationships with the Bracebridge business community and important metrics that establish benchmarks to be used to compare annual trends.

In 2022, the survey was largely focused around the impacts of COVID-19, and 113 businesses participated providing important feedback that helped guide programming and resources. Businesses continue to face challenges as we recover from the pandemic, and the Town is committed to supporting the growth and development of Bracebridge’s business community.

All Bracebridge business owners are invited to complete the online survey by February 3. The survey will take approximately five to 10 minutes to complete. Participants who would prefer to engage in a conversation to share their comments can email ecdev@bracebridge.ca.

To complete the business survey, visit engagebracebridge.ca/business-survey.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to supporting our diverse business community as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. I encourage all businesses in Bracebridge to complete the annual business survey to provide their feedback on the state of their business, plans for the future and more so we can best support you moving forward.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge