Male Charged Again, This Time For Attempt Break And Enter At Midland Gas Station

Staff of the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Simcoe County Road 93 , Midland contacted the OPP Communication Centre at 6:13am October 12, 2023 to report an attempt break and enter to the gas bar retail store.

Through investigation the suspect is identified and at 2:46 p.m. Oct 12, 2023 while officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person, Jonathan Sylvester 35 years of Christian Island was arrested for the criminal offences of

Mischief – destroys or damages property

The accused was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 23, 2023

Anyone who may have information about a property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook.