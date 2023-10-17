Male Arrested Again, This Time For Theft Of Laptop From Midland Office

A call to the OPP Communication Centre at 4:25pm September 27, 2023 by an employee of Ontario Works reporting the theft of his work laptop computer from his office on Highway 93 ,Midland has resulted in charges for a Christian Island resident.
The attending officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment through investigation learned of the identity of the suspect who removed the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 computer bearing serial # 059459302253 and label PFF-ADM-9302253.
On October 6, 2023 Jonathan Sylvester 35 years of Christian Island was located and arrested for the following criminal offences.
- Theft Under $5000
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 16, 2023.
