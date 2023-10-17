Southern Georgian Bay OPP Make Arrests In Scrap Vehicle Sale Investigation

A call to the OPP Communication Centre at 5:05pm September 22, 2023 by a Midland area scrap metal yard reporting suspicious circumstances surrounding a black Toyota vehicle that was part of a business transaction in the yard has resulted in two Christian Island residents being charged by Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment.

Attending officers learned that the vehicle was offered for sale lacking legal paperwork and had two different licence plates affixed to it. Through investigation, the two individuals who brought the vehicle onto the scrap yard were located at a local Midland fast food restaurant.

Charged in connection to this investigation is Jonathan Sylvester 35 years of Christian Island

Trafficking in property obtained by crime

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Fail to Comply Probation(two counts)

Use Stolen Credit Card

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000.00

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will later appear before the Ontario Court of Justice.

Tyler Sylvester 30 years of Christian Island with the following offences

Trafficking in property obtained by crime

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 2, 2023.

Anyone who may have information about a property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook.