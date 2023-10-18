Male Charged Again, This Time For Drugs In Midland

A call to the OPP Communication Centre at 11:15am October 13, 2023 by a Fifth Street, Midland resident reporting a suspicious person has lead to the arrest of a Christian Island resident on drug related charges.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded to the suspicious person call but were unable to locate any persons but a children’s pedal bike had been removed from the yard. Through the assistance of community members a suspicious person on this warm day who was wearing a heavy long winter coat and was in possession of a small bicycle was observed nearby and eventually the suspect was located in the washroom at the Midland Avenue/Bay Street Tim Hortons restaurant.

Officers arrested Jonathan Sylvester 35 years of Christian Island and returned to the Detachment for a much further investigation which revealed a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, pink fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine on his person, charges as follows.

Obstruct Peace Officer

Theft Under $5000

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Anyone who may have information about a property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook.