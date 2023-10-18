Bachman And Bachman Live At JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort

Saturday, October 21, 2023 : 7:00pm Start with Zach Oliver 8:00pm with Bachman & Bachman

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, 1050 Paignton House Road Minett, ON P0B 1G0

Tickets On Sale Now Here

Out of a global pandemic comes a new story from Father-Son duo Randy & Tal Bachman. Following the success of their respected musical careers (The Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Tal Bachman’s solo success), the pair now tell stories through song and visuals as Bachman & Bachman. The show includes a mix of old hits and brand-new songs they’ve written together from their forthcoming album Shadows of Yesterday.

Produced by Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy, Brandi Carlile) in the historic Bear Creek Studios, Shadows of Yesterday brings you a 13-chapter masterpiece built over two generations. The new album will also serve as the soundtrack for an upcoming documentary in the works about Randy’s lost and found Gretsch guitar.

Join the duo for an unforgettable in-person event at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa in Minett, ON. This event promises to be a night filled with soulful melodies, electrifying performances, and a whole lot of fun. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness these music icons live on stage. Get your tickets now and prepare to be blown away!

Music from The Guess Who, Bachman Turner Overdrive (BTO), and Tal Bachman solo career. Featuring American Women, These Eyes, No Sugar Tonight, Takin Care of Business, Roll on Down The Highway, Let it Ride, You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet, No Time, She’s so High and much, much more!

Come early for opening act Zach Oliver prior to the concert of Bachman and Bachman. The main concert is scheduled for 8pm start.

The Bachman and Bachman concert is scheduled to be outdoors at the great lawn overlooking Lake Rosseau. There will be seating available for all. It will be located indoors if inclement weather.

VIP/ AfterParty package has front row seating for the concert in Muskoka chairs with fire pits and blankets.

All ticket purchasers will receive email direct from JW Marriott Muskoka with preferred concert room rates to book rooms.

Ticket holders will have first access to book rooms. No public will be able to reserve rooms. Only ticket holders (first come first serve basis)

