Hannah Shira Naiman Nominated For Traditional Singer Of The Year At Canadian Folk Music Awards

Huntsville resident and singer/songwriter Hannah Shira Naiman has received a prestigious nomination for “Traditional Singer of the Year” at the upcoming Canadian Folk Music Awards (CFMA) 2024.

The CFMA 2024 Awards Weekend takes place April 4th to 7th, 2024, in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. The weekend will capture the true heart of the Canadian folk community, while celebrating the nominees and the category recipients.

Traditional Singer of the Year nominees include:

François-Félix Roy (Peines perdues – François-Félix Roy)

Hannah Shira Naiman (The Wheels Won’t Go – Hannah Shira Naiman)

La Yeni (Yarrow Under the Moon – La Yeni)

Mary Beth Carty (Crossing the Causeway – Mary Beth Carty)

Tianna Lefebvre (Roses – Jackson Hollow)

A full list of nominees can be found at www.folkawards.ca.

Hannah’s latest album, “The Wheels Won’t Go” (2022) earned her the coveted nomination. The album production was delayed multiple times due to pandemic restrictions, and came together slowly over the course many lockdowns and unique challenges. The first single “Vinegar Pie” was recorded remotely during a lockdown from her basement in Huntsville, Ontario. The other tracks were eventually recorded in-studio in Toronto with producer Ken Whiteley, under strict covid guidelines. The album features songs inspired by her move from Toronto to Northern Ontario in 2016, the COVID pandemic, and her experience of new motherhood.

Hannah’s musical journey is no stranger to recognition, with four previous CFMA award nominations under her belt. In 2017, she took home the title of Traditional Singer of the Year for her sophomore album Know the Mountain.

When not penning a ballad, or calling square and contra dances, Hannah works closely with the Huntsville Festival of the Arts as the Director of Programs, Education and Outreach.

