Township Of Oro-Medonte Developing 2024-2027 Strategic Plan

The Township of Oro-Medonte is in the process of developing a Strategic Plan that will provide direction on corporate priorities, and guide Township decision-making, resource allocation, and business planning for the next four years (2024-2027).

The Township has developed a second questionnaire focused on corporate priorities for the purpose of seeking feedback from the Oro-Medonte community. The average time to complete the questionnaire is 3-5 minutes.

Mayor Randy Greenlaw commented that “one of the most important pieces to developing the Township’s new Strategic Plan is hearing from members of the Oro-Medonte community. As residents and business owners, your thoughts and perspective are extremely important. I personally encourage all community members to find a few minutes to complete the second strategic plan questionnaire – your feedback is very much appreciated, and we thank you for your time.”

The Township of Oro-Medonte’s Strategic Plan questionnaire focused on corporate priorities can be found here – surveymonkey.com/r/TwpofOMStrategicPlanPriorities and will remain open until Monday, November 6, 2023.