Orillia Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a male party in connection to a Possession of Child Pornography and Voyeurism investigation.

On October 15, 2023, officers of the Orillia OPP Detachment and the Orillia Detachment Major Crime Unit, had been made aware of photos and videos on a cell phone, appearing to be child pornography and videos of unsuspecting people.

As a result of this investigation, Ian McFarlane, 37-year-old, of the City of Orillia has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of Child Pornography

Voyeurism contrary to section

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.

If you have any information is relation this investigation, or feel you may be a victim please contact Orillia OPP Major Crime Unit at (705) 326-3536 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

The Ontario Provincial Police will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Today, a publication ban was issued by the Court, no further information will be released regarding this investigation.