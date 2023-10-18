Pro-2SLGBTQIA+ Rallies Planned For Huntsville And Bracebridge This Weekend

Advocates, allies, friends, and community members are expected to gather on Saturday, October 21st in Huntsville & Bracebridge to #SpreadTheLove for the local 2SLGBTQIA+ community, one month after anti-2SLGBTQIA+ rallies were held at local high schools in both towns. The event, designed to show solidarity and support for tolerance, acceptance, and inclusivity to all, is meant to be a coming together of the broader community. The rallies are focused on expressing that there is #NoSpaceForHate in Muskoka, and are intended to send a clear message to members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community that despite the small but loud voices who claim otherwise, Muskoka is a safe and welcoming place for all citizens, no matter their gender expression or sexual orientation. “The September 20th counter-protests saw a great response from our community at large, but we don’t want to be counter-protesting. We want to be celebrating the diversity and inclusivity of our communities, because that’s truly what they are,” said Mike De Rose, President of the Labour Council. “We know that the vast majority of Muskokans are proud of the diversity and welcoming nature of their communities. It is what makes Muskoka such a great place to live and work. We don’t need a special month or day to celebrate that and show our support and unity.” Supporters, friends, allies, and others are being encouraged to join in the festivities and to bring their families, their pets, their neighbours and their networks. Participants are being asked to wear lots of bright, happy colours to match the tone of the rallies. Interested participants can email info@nsmdlc.org for more information or to add their name to their SpreadTheLove Mailing List. “We are proud to stand together with members of the local labour community to firmly proclaim that Hate Has No Home Here in Muskoka,” adds Merv Taylor-Morin, President of Muskoka Pride. “Now more than ever it is important for voices of our community to demonstrate their allyship in the face of a very small but volcal minority who are loudly spewing forth messages of division and intolerance.” In Bracebridge, the rally will begin at noon at Memorial Park on Manitoba Street. In Huntsville,supporters will meet at 2:30pm at Huntsville Legion (Veterens Way).