Male Charged Again For Shoplifting In Midland

Calls to the Ontario Provincial Police Communication Centre for shoplifting offences from Midland area retail stores kept officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP busy over the weekend.

On June 17, 2023 at 5:44 a.m. June 17, 2023, officers were directed to a theft in progress call from the Midland Avenue Circle K retail store. Attending investigators patrolled the area with suspect description and located the suspect at approximately 5:49 a.m. June 17, 2023, in the area of Elizabeth and Princess Streets, Midland. The suspect was arrested and charged in connection to the theft and released.

Officers were later at 9:15 a.m. June 17, 2023, dispatched to the Midland Walmart retail store after store security reported a shoplifting occurrence. Officer attended and located the suspect who was also the accused in the previous theft. Charged criminally is Paul Rodney Baskerville 34 years of Tiny Township with Theft under $5000 (two counts), Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (two counts). He was further charged with two counts of Breach of Probation from two prior investigations.

The accused was held for bail court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

On June 17, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Midland Walmart retail store at approximately 12:46 p.m. to a report from store security of a theft of store goods that had just occurred. A description of the suspect was provided and through investigation the suspect was identified.

Officers on patrol located the suspect on Midland Avenue at 11:06 a.m. June 18, 2023 and made an arrest. During the arrest process an quantity of blue fentanyl was located on the individual. Through investigation it was further learned that the individual was also the suspect in a theft from the Midland Walmart on June 13, 2023.

Charged criminally in connection to these offences is Cody Blain 30 years of no fixed address Midland with the following.

Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING (two counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada (two counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (eight counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs

The accused was held for bail on these charges and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Officers are currently investigating the theft of a charity raffle basket containing Galaxy gift cards, Tim Horton’s mugs, various DVD’s from inside the Tim Horton’s restaurant on Poyntz Street, Penetanguishene at 6:30 p.m. June 16, 2023. The raffle was intended to raise funds to send underprivileged children to camp. Suspect video to follow as it becomes available.