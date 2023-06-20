Snowbirds Pilot Faces Sex Assault Charge After Incident In Barrie

On June 17, 2023, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) charged Major Hurlbut, Steven, J. from 431 Squadron.

Major Hurlbut faces the following charge:

One count (1) Sexual Assault pursuant to section 271 of the Criminal Code

On 14 June 2023, based on the circumstances of the case and applying a victim centric approach, the CFNIS assumed investigative responsibility into an allegation of sexual misconduct that was alleged to have occurred in Barrie, Ontario. The Snowbirds took part in the Barrie Airshow on June 10 and 11.

The matter will now proceed through the civilian justice system and no further information will be available.