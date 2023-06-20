Search Efforts Ongoing Following Helicopter Crash Near Petawawa

The Royal Canadian Air Force is currently involved in a search for two missing members of 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron following the crash of a CH-147F Chinook in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, Ontario during a training flight in the early morning of Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The missing crew are amongst a total crew of four who were on the helicopter at the time of the accident. Two other members of the crew were found by first responders and taken to hospital in Pembroke.

As of Tuesday morning the search is being supported by approximately 50 CAF members on shore and on water, an Ontario Provincial Police marine unit, Petawawa and Pembroke Fire Departments and search and rescue aircraft from the RCAF’s 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron to include a Griffon SAR helicopter and Hercules aircraft. A 427 Special Operations Aviation Squadron Griffon is also involved.

Boaters in the area are being asked to remain clear of the shores near Garrison Petawawa to aid search efforts, avoid potentially hazardous materials from the aircraft and to ensure integrity of the crash scene to enable an RCAF Flight Safety Investigation at a later time.

Our thoughts are with the crew of the helicopter, their families and all the member of 450 Squadron and Garrison Petawawa at this time.