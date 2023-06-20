Scam Alert: Phone Scam Impersonating Huntsville/Lake Of Bays Fire Department

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department is issuing a warning to residents regarding a recent phone scam targeting our community. Scammers have been posing as representatives of the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department, attempting to deceive residents into making donations for wildfire efforts.

Residents are reminded that the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department or any Township service will NEVER solicit donations via phone calls.

Residents should remain vigilant and refrain from providing any personal or financial information to unknown callers.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department requesting donations, it is crucial to hang up immediately. Please report the incident to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at their non-emergency line: 1-888-310-1122.