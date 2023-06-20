Huntsville High School Basketball Team Competes At The Special Olympics Ontario School Championships

Article / Photos Courtesy Of: Trillium Lakelands District School Board

On June 5 to 8, the Huntsville High School (HHS) basketball team, The Dunkaroos travelled to Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, to compete against other high school students across the province in the Special Olympics Ontario School Championships.

All team members are a part of the school’s Senior Life Skills class (PA&LS), and previously competed and qualified at the Regional Special Olympics Basketball Tournament in December at Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School.

On the first day of the championships, the Dunkaroos competed and won in three divisional games. On day two, the team competed in a round robin style for a total of four games, continuing their winning streak and going undefeated, advancing to the gold medal game. In the finals, the team won 20 to 16 against Leamington District Secondary School Lions!

“This tournament was a highlight of my teaching career,” said HHS coach, Sara Taylor. “The students really saw the value of practicing and working hard together to achieve a shared goal. They kept their emotions in check during stressful situations and showed their absolute best athletic ability. What really was amazing to see, as an educator, is how many students shared this amazing experience with their families who came to watch as well as, the respect they gave all the athletes they played against. I was also blown away by the support back at HHS. The school gave a standing ovation to the team at the end of Thursday upon their return. It was the hero’s welcome they deserved! “

“The best part of the tournament other than the basketball was getting to know the guys on the team so much better,” said Dunkaroos player, Tristan Borock.

“This was the greatest bunch of players I’ve ever played with. I would play with them again and again,” said Dunkaroos player, Josh White.