Midland Resident Arrested In Connection To Midland Convenience Store Robbery

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched at 8:07 p.m. January 1, 2021 to a Yonge Street Midland convenience store after the OPP Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a robbery had just occurred at that location. Responding officers checked on the well being of store staff who were uninjured and were reporting a unknown male had threatened the store clerk and made off with the contents of the cash register.

Through investigation, officers learned of the lone suspect’s description and were able to view store electronic surveillance and along with canvassing the community and were able to identify the suspect.

At 10:40 p.m. January 2, 2021 investigators were able to locate and arrest the suspect Cody Blain, 27 years of Midland, at a Midland Avenue residence. The following charges were laid in connection to this incident:

Robbery with Weapon

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

The accused was also the suspect of a theft occurrence reported at 9:52 p.m. on January 1, 2021 at a Yonge Street Midland motel and as a result of this investigation was further charged with:

Theft Under $5000

The accused remains in custody to appear before the virtual bail court and later will appear before the Ontario court of Justice in Midland.

