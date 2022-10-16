Waypoint’s Shine The Light Gala Raising Funds For Youth Mental Health

Proceeds to support a new Youth Resiliency Program, a preventative mental health tool designed with youth for youth

Join Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care for an inspiring evening of good music, good food, and good company at the Shine the Light Gala on November 4 in support of youth mental health.

The pandemic has had a significant psychological impact on young people. The Youth Resiliency program is working together to help kids and young adults maintain their mental wellbeing, build resiliency skills, and find the help they need before a crisis occurs.

“We have so many amazing young people and families in our region and it is great to see Waypoint come alongside them to support their mental health,” said Dr. Rob Meeder, event co-host, Pediatrician and Medical Director Family, Child and Youth Mental Health. “Kids and teens need this support now more than ever, and providing it in a preventive way is so much more effective than waiting for things to get worse. This program will be a great addition to the mental health supports already in place and ensure that the next generation is healthy and ready to move through future challenges.”

The hybrid gala, which will be held in-person at the Midland Cultural Centre as well as online, is being headlined by Canadian singer-songwriter Sophia Fracassi and co-hosted by Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, President and CEO and Dr. Rob Meeder, Pediatrician and Medical Director Family, Child and Youth Mental Health.

In addition to a show-stopping performance from Sophia, premium ticket holders will enjoy a gourmet meal by Feast Catering & Events, dinner music by local musician Emma Reynolds, online auction, and inspiring and impactful stories shared by youth and mental health professionals. The meal will be delivered right to your home if you are attending virtually, or enjoyed in-person at the Midland Cultural Centre.

Free tickets are also available and will allow guests to enjoy parts of the evening virtually including Sophia’s music, testimonials and online auction.

“Tickets for the in-person event are nearly 60% sold out, with premium virtual tickets still available,” said Laurene Hilderley, Director of Communications and Fund Development. “We are so grateful for the support of our generous sponsors including TD Bank, TBLL Advocates, Honeywell, and Fiera Capital. With their support and the funds raised through ticket sales and live fundraising, we are hoping to raise $100,000 for the Youth Resiliency Fund.”

To get your premium tickets or register for free, visit https://trellis.org/a-night-to-shine-the-light-gala-2022.

Sponsorships are also available. For more information or to sponsor the event, please contact Shelly Price at sprice@waypointcentre.ca.