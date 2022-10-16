Canadian International AutoShow Set To Return In Feb. 2023

Celebrating its 50th anniversary with an eye on the future of personal transportation, the Canadian International AutoShow is set to return to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in February 2023. Following a forced two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the AutoShow is once again poised to be Canada’s ultimate showcase of new vehicles, with a spotlight on exciting innovations that will shape mobility choices in years to come. “Our last event in 2020 was a great success,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “It will be great to be back in front of our consumers in person – especially with so many new innovative products coming to market and the rapid growth of automotive electrification. At a time when product availability is challenged, there will be no better place to see what’s available and worth considering as you shop for your next new car or truck.” The AutoShow is slated to take place February 17th to 26th, 2023, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre’s North and South buildings. Tickets are planned to go on sale November 15th, 2022. “A half-century of the AutoShow is a perfect time to look back on how far we have come, and to contemplate Mobility Reimagined,” says David McClean, Director of Marketing for the AutoShow. “The automobile has transformed over the last half century, and so have we. The 2023 AutoShow is promising to be a truly immersive experience, going beyond what consumers are used to from previous auto shows. We can’t wait to show everyone what’s to come!” Popular features like Auto Exotica, Cobble Beach Classics and the annual awarding of the Automotive Journalists’ Association of Canada Car and Utility Vehicles of the Year Awards are set to return with the AutoShow. A major new addition for the 2023 AutoShow will be a dedicated EV exhibit called Electric City, where the electrification of the industry will be showcased with experts on-hand to educate and support consumers’ journey on the road to this new mobility reality. Other new and exciting features will be announced when tickets go on sale. For more information or to buy tickets, please visit autoshow.ca. Details about media accreditation for the 2023 AutoShow will be announced shortly.