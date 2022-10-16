(VIDEO) Election Signs Damaged In Bracebridge

A resident is reporting that on Friday night at 11:12 p.m, election signs were damaged on Quebec Street in Bracebridge by two youths on scooters. Most residences on the street that had yard signs, were affected.

The OPP would like to remind residents to be vigilant and make a report if you witness any such incidents to the police immediately.

Anyone removing signage without authority to do so could result in persons being charged with theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.