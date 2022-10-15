Tims Celebrates The 2022-23 NHL Season With The NHL Hockey Challenge

The NHL® is back and Tim Hortons is getting Canadians excited for the upcoming 2022-23 NHL® season with the return of the Tim Hortons® NHL Hockey Challenge™, plus a brand new Tims Hockey Merchandise Collection and NHL® Team Donuts.

And that’s not all – the latest set of Tims NHL® Trading Cards hit Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada last week.

There are more prizes than ever in this year’s Tim Hortons® NHL Hockey Challenge™. Monthly Challenges in the app-based game, offer an exciting way for fans to get into the action and win prizes, or for fans to join the fun throughout the season. Plus, this year’s Regular Season Challenge includes an amazing grand prize: a Hyundai IONIQ 5 All-Electric SUV! The Stanley Cup® Playoffs Challenge will also be back to bring even more passion to the playoffs season.

“The Tim Hortons® NHL Hockey Challenge™ is one of Canada’s most popular fantasy hockey games and we’re thrilled to bring it back for the 2022-23 hockey season,” said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty. “One lucky Canadian is going to win an incredible grand prize – a Hyundai IONIQ 5 All-Electric SUV – and back this year, Canadians can try to keep a seven-day streak alive and win free coffee or tea for a week.”

New for this hockey season, Tims is giving guests even more ways to get game-day ready with the limited-edition Tims Hockey Merchandise Collection, including:

Toques to proudly show off your team spirit while staying warm. Choose from a toque featuring your favourite Canadian NHL® team* or the Tims hockey toque.

A fleece hockey rink blanket to stay warm and cozy during those early morning practices and games.

A range of drinkware including stainless-steel tumblers featuring a Tims maple leaf design and one for each Canadian NHL® team, plus a hockey rink-inspired ceramic mug.

NHL® Team Donuts are also now available at select Tims restaurants in Canadian cities with an NHL® team. Each Éclair donut features an edible logo of one of the seven Canadian NHL® teams.

And Tims NHL® Trading Cards also hit Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada! This year’s set include cards autographed by Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, signed Dawson Mercer cards featuring him when he was a Timbits Hockey player, and new 3D Flow of Time inserts, which show players morphing from their rookie season into a present-day action shot.

For more information about the Tim Hortons® NHL Hockey Challenge™ including how points are awarded, this year’s prizing and for rules and regulations, visit the Tim Hortons app or https://www.timhortons.ca/tims-nhl-hockey-challenge.