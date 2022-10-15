Cottage Closing Tips

Cottage season is coming to an end, but there are a few things you can do when closing up your cottage this fall to avoid animal infestations and make it easier to open next year.

If you are leaving the electricity on at your cottage:

Go room to room and unplug any unnecessary electrical devices. Consider turning off the power supply to major appliances or space heaters at the main panel.

Remember to change the batteries if using a digital thermostat to control your electric furnace or baseboard heaters. If your batteries are dead, power outages and restorations can reset the thermostat to a setting of 20 to 22⁰C. It is likely this setting is much higher than your chosen setting and will result in an unexpected high bill.

If you are turning off the electricity at your cottage:

Go room to room to turn off and unplug all electrical devices before flipping the main power switch.

Drain the plumbing system to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.

Drain your water tank. Just remember to turn off the power supply to the water heater first to avoid damaging the heating element.

Leave the door to the refrigerator ajar to avoid a foul smell in the spring. Remove all food from the refrigerator and cupboards.

Ensure all windows are closed and the fireplace damper is shut tightly to prevent animals from getting inside during the winter.

Store extension cords in rodent-proof containers. Check all cords for damage before using them again in the spring.

Take photos of each room and outside the cottage just in case there’s damage during the winter and you need to file a claim with your insurance company.

