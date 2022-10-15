Suspect Drives Stolen Vehicle Into Orillia Home

Orillia OPP have laid charges in relation to a suspicious vehicle investigation originating in the north end of Orillia.

On October 15, 2022, at 12:35 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with multiple occupants on West Street North. Upon locating the vehicle, it fled from police at a high rate of speed. Officers did not follow the vehicle due to public safety concerns.

A short time later police received multiple traffic complaints regarding the vehicle; followed by a collision where a residential building was struck by the vehicle on High Street. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene on foot and was located a short distance away with the assistance on OPP Canine. Three occupants in the vehicle sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Police located numerous identifications, credit and debit cards in the vehicle, not belonging to any of the occupants. Furthermore, the vehicle was reported stolen to another police service.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and charged.

Delia FELIX, age 21, from Mississauga, was charged with:

· Flight from Peace Officer

· Obstruct Peace Officer

· Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm

· Identity Theft- Obtain or Possess another person’s identity information

· Possession of an Identity Document

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

· Failure to Comply with Release Order – four counts

· Failure to Comply with Probation Order

· Fail to Stop after Accident

· Trespass at Night

The accused was held pending a bail hearing on October 15, 2022.

Chris Mitchell, age 39, from Brampton, was charged with:

· Identity Theft- Obtain or Possess another person’s identity information

· Possession of an Identity Document

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear on December 6, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

Aaron Sistoso, age 28, from Brampton, was charged with:

· Identity Theft- Obtain or Possess another person’s identity information

· Possession of an Identity Document

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

· Failure to Comply with Release Order

The Accused was released on an Undertaking to appear on December 6, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

