Disturbance At Midland Motel Leads To Charges For Two GTA Residents

A disturbance call at 2:28 a.m. October 13, 2022 to the OPP had officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP to a King Street, Midland motel. Upon arrival the officers entered into a assault investigation involving three individuals which then lead into a Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) investigation.

These investigations with the assistance of the detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) resulted in the seizure of a quantity of Canadian currency, cocaine, opioids, and drug paraphernalia.

The following persons, Adrienna Luke 33 years of Whitby and Aliya Virginia Osborne 31 years of Mississauga were charged with the following criminal and drug related offences.

Robbery with Theft

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

The accused persons were released from bail court to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 3, 2022

A 43 year old Penetanguishene male was transported to an area hospital by Simcoe County Paramedics for treatment of minor injuries that he sustained from the assault.