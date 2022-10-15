Outbreak Confirmed At RVH’s IOOF Satellite Unit

In collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) IOOF satellite unit.

Four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on the 27-bed unit. The patients have been isolated and enhanced cleaning measures and contact tracing are underway, as well as swabbing of patients and staff.

Admissions to the unit are on hold at this time and visitors are not permitted.

In addition, RVH’s Transitional Care Unit (TCU) remains in outbreak.