Election Assistance Available In Lake of Bays Township

The Township of Lake of Bays has made it is easy to vote from anywhere during the 2022 Municipal Election. Whether you’re at the cottage or a friend’s place, the web and phone-based voting system allows electors a convenient and secure way to cast their ballot from anywhere. Voters are also able to cast their ballot at the Election Help Centre in the Municipal Office (1012 Dwight Beach Rd) during regular business hours, where voting equipment, internet access and election assistance will be provided. Township staff will also provide additional election assistance after hours;

On Monday, October 17th at the Municipal Office (1012 Dwight Beach Rd, Dwight)

On Wednesday, October 19th at the Baysville Public Library (10 University St, Baysville)

On Thursday, October 20th at the Dorset Senior Centre (5025 Hwy 117, Dorset)

All voting methods require electors to have their Voter Information Letter (VIL) which should have been received by mail. If a voter has not received their VIL by now, they are encouraged to contact the Township Office at 705-635-2272

They can also visit the Election Help Centre at the Municipal Office (1012 Dwight Beach Rd) during regular business hours bringing with them proof of identification that shows their qualifying Lake of Bays address.

“The election team is set-up and eager to assist Lake of Bays Township voters during the Voting Period.” Says Carrie Sykes, Director of Corporate Services/Clerk “Vote from anywhere, using your tablet, iPad, computer, smartphone, or landline. You can also come vote at an Election Help Centre. It’s really that easy.”

Ballots can be cast starting 10:00 a.m. October 17th, until 8:00 p.m. October 24, 2022.

For more information about voting in the upcoming election, a list of the candidates who are running, or to check if you are on the voters’ list visit www.lakeofbays.on.ca/vote