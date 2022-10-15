Repeat Offender To Jail For Fishing, Hunting Infractions

Cameron Tucker of Sault Ste. Marie was convicted of trespassing for the purpose of fishing and is prohibited from possessing an Ontario fishing licence and engaging in any fishing activities for a period of four years. In addition, his rods, net, and tackle were forfeited to the Crown.

The court heard that on May 7, 2019, conservation officers began an investigation after complaints were made regarding anglers trespassing across posted private property to access Coldwater Creek in the city of Sault Ste. Marie. Through the investigation, Tucker was identified as one of the individuals who trespassed to fish and was subsequently charged.

Further the court heard that on April 29, 2020, conservation officers were patrolling the St Mary’s River in the City of Sault Ste. Marie when they observed Tucker trespassing on the International Rail Bridge to fish in the river.

In a separate case, on April 20, 2022, Tucker was convicted of failing to comply with a court order, hunting moose without a licence, possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, making a false statement to a conservation officer, and failing to notify the ministry of a change in address. He was sentenced to six days in jail and is prohibited from hunting or possessing firearms in a game inhabited area until April 2028. Tucker’s firearms were forfeited to the Crown.

The court heard that on October 21, 2019, conservation officers conducted an inspection of a truck containing two occupants travelling on Red Rock Road in Korah Township during the open season for moose in Wildlife Management Unit 36. During the inspection, a loaded .30-06 rifle was located on the back seat of the truck. The investigation determined Tucker was hunting moose in breach of a court order that prohibited him from hunting and possessing firearms in a game inhabited area. Two additional firearms belonging to Tucker were located in the truck and seized during the investigation. Tucker made several false statements to the conservation officer and it was determined he had not updated his address on his outdoors card within 10 days of moving as required under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

Justice of the Peace Paula Nichols heard the cases in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sault Ste. Marie on March 22, 2022 and April 20, 2022 respectively.

