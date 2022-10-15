A Fall Market Is Coming To Bracebridge October 22

The Town of Bracebridge invites you to shop and support local at the annual fall market at the Bracebridge Sportsplex on October 22 from 9 am to 3 pm.

The market will feature 35 vendors offering a wide range of handcrafted items including homemade candles, home and cottage decor, jewellery, skin care and so much more.

The Best Seat in the House will also be on site during the market. Help support the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre by sponsoring a seat in the new arena. Seats cost $500 and will have a name placard on it for 25 years. Fifteen per cent of proceeds from every sale go towards supporting the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF). Seats are limited, get yours today!

While at the Sportsplex, take the opportunity to look around or register for a new program or activity. Did you know that there are over 45 pre-registered programs and dozens of activities available in the Fall/Winter Leisure Guide? From swimming and skating to arts, crafts, mind and body, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

To learn more about programming, visit bracebridge.ca/BeActive.

Interested in being a vendor at the Holiday Market in December? Send an email to Christine Cousins at ccousins@bracebridge.ca.