North Swing Charity Open To Raise Funds For RVH Breast Cancer Services

The colder weather has arrived, but there’s hot news for golfers who want to continue playing and support a meaningful cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The inaugural North Swing Charity Open, held in support of breast cancer services at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), is an indoor 18-hole scramble at North Swing Golf Lounge in Barrie, sponsored by Strata Group of Companies and PureHealth Pharmacy.

Participants can book their tee time to play any time between Thursday, October 20 and Sunday, October 23 at Northswing.ca/open. The tournament registration fee of $150 per player or $600 per foursome includes a welcome gift, entry for all raffle prize draws and an exciting grand prize draw, appetizers, drinks, and contests. Each group score is automatically tracked and displayed on a live leaderboard. Thanks to sponsor Strata Group of Companies, the tournament will award a foursome a round at Muskoka Bay Golf Course valued at $600 to the top team and to the lucky team that wins a raffle draw on Sunday, October 23.

“It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and North Swing is proud to show its support for patient care at RVH by launching this new charity tournament,” says Emil Kamel, owner of North Swing. “Golfers of every experience level are welcome. It is a great opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends while giving back to those who have been touched by breast cancer.”

Dr. Matthew Follwell, Chief of Oncology at RVH, is grateful for events like the North Swing Charity Open because they raise funds for patient care, but also awareness about the disease, “Breast cancer accounts for nearly 25 per cent of all new cancer cases in women in our country. In fact, one-in-eight Canadian women are expected to develop breast cancer during their lifetime. RVH’s plans for the expansion of the cancer centre and surgical programs will ensure less time in hospital, as few treatments as necessary, and shorter recovery times for the women we love.”

Proceeds from community events, such as the North Swing Charity Open, help RVH continue to fund technology, leading-edge treatments and expand the current space to provide world-class, lifesaving care close to home.