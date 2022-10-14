Soldiers’ 21st Annual Gala $50,000 Challenge For Critical Upgrade

Tomorrow night, Saturday, October 15th, 350 of the community’s business and medical leaders will unite to support healthcare advancements at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

Soldiers’ 21st Annual Gala – Taste of Europe, presented by Casino Rama Resort, aims to raise money for new bedside monitors, a critical upgrade to Soldiers’, and the next step in their goal to revolutionize bedside care.

Dalt’s Honda Orillia has announced a matching gift challenge up to $25,000 towards this year’s Taste of Europe Gala Equipment Fund. If the community can raise $25,000, Dalt’s Honda will match the gift, and Soldiers will collectively receive $50,000 towards new bedside monitors.

“To see this level of support from our community partners is truly inspiring! It’s great to see businesses understand the importance of this upgrade while giving the community the chance to double the impact of their gifts up to $25,000,” said Mark Riczu, President & CEO of Soldiers’ Foundation.

The already sold-out event promises guests an exploration of cultures, delivering an elegant evening of European-inspired culinary masterpieces, exotic performances and a few unexpected surprises.

For your chance to be a part of Soldiers’ 21st Annual Gala and this year’s critical upgrade to Soldiers’ bedside monitoring system, please visit www.hospitalgala.ca to donate or support the online auction.