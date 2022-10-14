Online Voting Open For The Municipal And School Board Election

Eligible voters in Severn with access to the internet can cast their ballot for the Municipal and School Board Election starting Thursday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. Voting can be completed online using a tablet, computer, or any device that can access the internet including a smartphone. Voters can submit their ballots online until Monday, October 24 at 8:00 p.m.

“Severn is offering online voting for the first time with the 2022 Election. Our goal is to provide a high-quality, accessible, and simple voting experience that will incentivize more people to vote. Some electors in Severn may not be able to attend our in-person Voting Centres, and the online option allows them the convenience of voting at home or from wherever they can access the internet.”—Alison Gray, Clerk, Township of Severn

To vote online, voters will need the PIN number that is provided on their Voter Information Letter. Once online voting is officially open, a link will be provided on Severn’s website at severn.ca/election. If you have not received a Voter Information Letter or may have misplaced it, contact Elections staff at election@severn.ca or call 705-325-2315 x257.

Voters can also vote in-person at Voting Centres by paper ballot or online using touchscreentablets at the locations listed below. Advance voting will be held on October 15 and 19 at the Administration Office (1024 Hurlwood Lane, Severn). On Election Day, if voters choose to vote in-person, they must vote at their designated voting place.

Visit Severn’s Wards page at severn.ca/wards or access the wards link below to check where you can vote if voting in-person on October 24. If you need voting assistance, please attend a Voting Centre. As alternate voting options are available there will be no voting proxies.

Visit Severn’s Elections page at severn.ca/election for more information on the 2022 Elections.

Important dates for voters