SIU Provides Update To Shooting Incident In Innisfil

The province’s Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the South Simcoe Police Service-involved shooting death of a 22-year-old man (age corrected from the initial news release) in Innisfil.

At approximately 8 p.m. on October 11, 2022, officers were called to a residence in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line for a disturbance. In the residence, the man shot two officers. A third officer who was also at the house exchanged gunfire with the man. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two officers were taken to hospital where they died. The man had an SKS semi-automatic rifle.

Six investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem exam of the man is today.