Muskoka Hospitals Reporting New COVID Outbreaks

Three units across both Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) sites are now in COVID-19 outbreak. In collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, South Wing at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site and North Wing at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site have been deemed in outbreak with staff and patient cases of COVID-19, effective October 13. Testing of patients and staff is occurring as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread. East Wing at the HDMH Site also remains in outbreak as of October 9.

No visiting is permitted on any of the units in outbreak except for in approved special circumstances of essential caregivers and for palliative end-of-life patients.

“We are seeing increasing rates of COVID-19 infections posing tremendous pressures for patient flow and significant strain on our staff at both of our sites,” says President & CEO Cheryl Harrison, noting currently the hospital is providing care to more than 20 patients with COVID-19 across the two sites. “Challenges with patient flow can create bottlenecks. Because most of our inpatients require isolation, we are struggling with people needing an acute care bed left waiting in our Emergency Departments.”

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Harrison reminds the public to isolate when feeling unwell from potential infection with COVID-19. A further reminder that the Clinical Assessment Centre can see people who are suffering from a worsening cough and/or upper-respiratory/cold-like symptoms, influenza, and COVID-19 concerns. Call 1-888 383-7009 to book an assessment by a physician at the Clinical Assessment Centre in Bracebridge weekdays during business hours.