New Pump Station Project Breaks Ground, Paving The Way For More Housing and Economic Development In Parry Sound

The Town of Parry Sound is pleased to announce the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pump Station 2 on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, near the Champagne Street boat launch.

The joint project, expected at a cost of $20.6 million is made possible through a $13.1 million investment from the Government of Ontario, a $360,000 contribution from the Township of the Archipelago, and $7.1 million from the Town of Parry Sound. The project represents a vital infrastructure investment that involves the complete replacement of the old and undersized sewage pumping station and a dedicated force main to ensure there is sufficient capacity and connectivity to support planned housing and other developments in the catchment area. Development of the area will require the clean-up of brownfields along the Georgian Bay shoreline.

The ceremony featured remarks from Town of Parry Sound Mayor Jamie McGarvey, Township of the Archipelago Reeve Bert Liverance, and MPP Parry Sound-Muskoka Graydon Smith, and was attended by Council members and senior leadership from both municipalities. Refreshments were generously provided by Industra, project constructor, and Tatham Engineering.

“This investment reflects our community’s commitment to smart infrastructure planning and investment,” said Mayor Jamie McGarvey. “By increasing our wastewater capacity in this catchment area, we’re laying the groundwork in support of new housing developments and businesses.”

“The Township of the Archipelago is pleased to contribute to a project that benefits not only Parry Sound but the region with additional housing and protects the environment as well,” said Reeve Bert Liverance. “This partnership is a win-win example of collaboration and environmental stewardship that demonstrates how we are able to get things done that we couldn’t on our own.”

“Our government understands the critical need for modern and expanded infrastructure to support municipal housing growth,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “Getting shovels in the ground on this project will pave the way for more shovels in the ground on future housing developments. I’m grateful to the Ministry of Infrastructure for providing the funding that will allow the Town of Parry Sound to enhance wastewater movement to the treatment plant.”

About the Project

The replacement of the aging Sewage Pumping Station #2 and associated infrastructure will support a range of housing options, over 2,400 new housing units in total, 36 of which are already nearing completion. It will also improve services for approximately 1,016 existing residents.

Key infrastructure components include:

Construction of a new sewage pumping station with added capacity and climate resilience.

Installation of a dedicated 840m force main to improve flow and efficiency to the wastewater treatment plant.

1,875m of watermains and 765m of gravity sewer lines, sized to meet growing demand.

700m of new stormwater infrastructure to help prevent flooding and eliminate sewage bypasses.

These improvements will also resolve longstanding service challenges on Parry Sound Road, Champagne Street, and Birch Street, including sewage backups in residential homes.

Investing in a Sustainable Future

The new infrastructure will:

Eliminate sewage bypasses and overflows into Georgian Bay, protecting drinking water for Township of the Archipelago, Town of Parry Sound, Wasauksing First Nation, and surrounding cottage communities.

Enable housing and mixed-use developments in previously under-serviced areas.

Reduce lifecycle and maintenance costs through modern, durable materials.

Increase the Town’s capacity to manage wastewater and stormwater, improving climate resilience.

The Town of Parry Sound gratefully acknowledges its partnership with the Township of the Archipelago, and the support of the Province of Ontario and all partners involved in delivering this transformative project.

Stay Informed

For further details and to stay informed about developments in and around Parry Sound, please visit our website at www.parrysound.ca and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/townofparrysound