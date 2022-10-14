Couple Donates $100,000 In Support Of Cardiac Care At Huntsville Hospital

Ana P. Lopes C.M. and Don Tapscott C.M. have generously supported Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Focus on Imaging campaign. With a total investment of $100,000 in Huntsville Hospital Foundation, their most recent donation will directly impact diagnostic cardiac care.

Ana and Don are residents of Toronto and are spending increasingly longer periods of time at their cottage on Lake of Bays and recognize the importance of having access to healthcare when it is needed. “It is important for us to support Huntsville Hospital. We understand and appreciate that the hospital is the hub of healthcare for both the local and seasonal residents, and we are pleased to invest in the campaign with this donation,” says Lopes.

The Focus on Imaging campaign has a goal of raising $5.5 million to help upgrade and improve diagnostic care at Huntsville Hospital. Diagnostic equipment is regularly used to help diagnose and treat patients with cardiac issues. One of the technology upgrades included in the campaign is a Cardiac Picture Archiving and Communication System. This new system integrates with cardiac diagnostic tools and will help revolutionize reporting times and efficiencies within the hospital.

“Our family is thankful to have such a great hospital nearby. We know our donation will help advance cardiac care in our community and we hope others will join us by contributing to the Focus on Imaging campaign. You never know when you, a family member or a neighbour may need it,” says Tapscott.

“Almost every patient who comes through the hospital doors depend on imaging tests. Community physicians depend on the results from diagnostic imaging tests for diagnosis, treatment and recovery,” says Katherine Craine, CEO, Huntsville Hospital Foundation.” We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from Ana and Don and their continued support year after year,” adds Craine.