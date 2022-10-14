More OPP Officers Are Coming To Our Region

Seventeen Provincial Constables have joined the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Central Region following a graduation ceremony on October 6, 2022, and the completion of their training at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, and the Ontario Provincial Police Academy in Orillia.

The 17 new officers, who are part of Class 498, join Central Region with diverse backgrounds and experience, and are committed to working collaboratively with our communities to prevent crime and improve public safety.

The new Provincial Constables have been deployed to the following detachments:

· Caledon – five (5) officers

· City of Kawartha Lakes – one (1) officer

· Northumberland – three (3) officers

· Nottawasaga – four (4) officers

· Orillia – four (4) officers

“It is my pleasure to welcome 17 new Provincial Constables to Central Region. These officers have chosen to start a new chapter in their lives to serve their communities. It has never been a better time for others to follow in their footsteps and make a real difference in the lives of those they know and love. These new officers bring with them lived experience that will be of great benefit to our commitment of enhanced public safety and wellbeing of the communities we serve. Thank you for the dedication displayed by these officers as they embark on their careers to serve with pride, professionalism and honour.” – Chief Superintendent Dwight Peer, Central Region, Ontario Provincial Police

The OPP is dedicated to ensuring open, accessible, equitable and respectful workplaces, and is committed to reflecting the diverse communities it serves. We encourage applications from members of our diverse communities, including Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities, women, persons from racialized groups, 2SLGBTQ+ persons, those who are able to speak fluently in other languages, and anyone committed to a rewarding career in public service. The OPP is an equal opportunity employer and accommodations will be provided in all stages of our hiring processes as necessary.

The OPP is one of North America’s largest deployed police services with more than 5,500 uniform officers, 2,500 civilian employees and 600 auxiliary members. The OPP provides essential services that ensure the safety and security of the people and visitors to the Province of Ontario.

The OPP is hiring. For more information on the hiring process and to apply today, visit www.opp.ca/careers.