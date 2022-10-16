Volunteers Needed For Community Income Tax Clinics

The District Municipality of Muskoka is calling for volunteers to help support the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, in preparation for tax season.

This vital, free support service operates under the Canada Revenue Agency Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP), which offers free tax preparation services to individuals and families, seniors and persons with disabilities with low incomes. We rely on volunteers to offer their time to help and support individuals who sometimes find this time of year, quite challenging to navigate.

The program seeks individuals with a basic understanding of income tax, those who may want to gain some experience in this field, or perhaps re-enter this field to pass on some knowledge to others. If you’re looking for a way to support those in our community who need it most, we need your help.

Community members must file a tax return, so they can continue to receive government benefits – (this includes Trillium benefits, Child Tax Benefits, etc.) We all understand that tax season can be difficult – and tax preparation fees can be prohibitive to many. Some folks and families miss out on important tax-free income, simply because they don’t, or can’t, file an annual tax return.

The commitment: Your gift of time, talent and energy is crucial – we only need a commitment to at least one 4-hour shift per week for March and April during tax filing season. If you have more time, we can help more people. You’ll also receive training sessions from the Canada Revenue Agency and through the District of Muskoka – these learnings could be valuable to apply to other opportunities coming your way in the future.

Do you know someone that may be able to help? Please share this information with them.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer, please visit www.muskoka.on.ca/taxclinics or 705-645-2412.

We have a waitlist for those who need access to this service – we need your help as we prepare for tax season.