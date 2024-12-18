Waypoint Shares List Of Holiday Health Care Resources

The holiday season is often portrayed as a time of joy, celebration and togetherness. For many, however, it can bring feelings of stress, sadness or loneliness. Whether you’re navigating personal challenges, missing loved ones or simply feeling overwhelmed, it’s important to remember that it’s OK to not feel “merry and bright.”

Your mental health matters, and help is available when you need it. Here is a list of resources for both immediate and non-urgent mental health support to help you or someone you care about find the support and peace you deserve this holiday season.

For immediate mental health and addiction support, available 24/7:

9-8-8: If you are in crisis, call or text 9-8-8, Canada’s helpline for anyone who is thinking about suicide or who is worried about someone they know 9-1-1: In an emergency, call 9-1-1 or visit your closest emergency department Kids Help Phone: Text 686868, call 1-800-668-6868 or visit kidshelpphone.ca

For non-urgent mental health and addiction support, please consider:

Ontario Structured Psychotherapy Program (OSP): Free cognitive behavioural therapy and related services for adults (18+) experiencing depression, anxiety and trauma-related concerns Frontline Wellness: Free, confidential, low-barrier support for health care workers and health care organizations to help enhance resilience and manage mental health challenges 1door.ca: Visit 1door.ca for 24/7 referrals to free counselling services Patient/Client and Family Council (PCFC): Peer Support Services — Call 705-526-4569 CFS Counselling + Wellbeing: Visit cfssc.ca for local counselling and therapy services

Other health care resources to consider: