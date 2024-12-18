Funding Boost Of $93M For Ornge Air Expansion At Oro-Medonte Airport

The Ontario government is investing $93 million to expand Ornge Air Ambulance’s fleet by adding two larger, high speed fixed wing aircraft, constructing a new hangar in Simcoe County, and improving pre-hospital care. This investment will ensure Ornge Air Ambulance service can better connect people in northern and rural communities to the care they need when they need it.

“Our government recognizes the critical role Ornge plays in providing patients with timely access to critical care services, no matter where they live in Ontario,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Through another record investment in Ornge, our government is continuing to make it faster for Ontarians to connect to the care they need, when they need it, for years to come.”

The two new, high speed, Special Mission Aircraft can travel longer distances without the need to refuel, enabling Ornge to complete four long-distance transports per day, double the amount completed by Ornge’s smaller planes. These aircraft are also able to transport patients with specialized care needs such as neonatal, paediatric, and bariatric patients.

The new aircraft will be housed in a newly constructed hangar at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Simcoe County. This new hangar will help better coordinate emergency care to ensure Ontarians receive the high-quality care they deserve across the province.

“The addition of a Special Mission Aircraft to our fleet will significantly enhance Ornge’s ability to respond to various emergency situations and stakeholder needs in Ontario,” said Dr. Homer Tien, President and CEO of Ornge. “This larger, faster aircraft will be versatile to support ultra-long distance transport of critically ill/injured patients and multi-patient, cargo and passenger configurations to best serve the mission at hand, anywhere in Ontario. This is another resource for Ornge to help us deliver on our mandate of improving health equity.”

These new aircraft and hangar are in addition to the $118 million investment announced in 2023 to expand Ornge’s fixed wing fleet to 12 aircraft, including the replacement of the existing eight fixed wing fleet, and purchase of a larger hangar in Sudbury to house the new aircraft.

In addition to expanding Ornge’s fleet of aircraft, as part of this investment, Ontario is providing Ornge with a further $25 million to hire more frontline staff to improve pre-hospital care and better serve Indigenous communities. This includes:

Hiring 102 additional frontline staff by 2029, including paramedics, pilots, and aviation mechanics to ensure aircraft are available whenever a call comes

Expanding Ornge’s dedicated mental health patient transport team to reduce the response time for patients in need of emergency mental health care. This team provides specialized mental health care for patients during transport and in the first year of implementation, provided in-flight mental health care to 741 patients

Enhancing the Emergency First Response Teams Program for First Nation communities by adding stretcher transport vehicles, specialized first aid training for community volunteers and additional supplies to ensure the delivery of comprehensive, culturally appropriate care

Through Your Health: A Plan For Connected and Convenient Care, Ontario is building a health care system that delivers the right care in the right place. Expanding Ornge’s fleet will ensure more accessible transport of patients across the province and provide patients with increased access to emergency care, where and when they need it.