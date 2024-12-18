Huntsville Resident Charged In Connection To July 2015 Sexual Assault

There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed. You can report a sexual assault by calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency. If you do not want to make a report to police or need time and support to make that decision, there are community partners available to help. Ontario 211 provides information on Ontario’s community, social, health-related and government services. Simply call 2-1-1 or visit 211ontario.ca for more information.