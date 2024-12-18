Huntsville Resident Charged In Connection To July 2015 Sexual Assault

On December 17, 2024, the Muskoka Crime Unit, with the assistance of the OPP’s Forensic Interview Team and Forensic Sketch Artist, made an arrest in this historic sexual assault investigation.
Kelly Mahon (age 59) of Huntsville was arrested and charged with:
· Sexual Assault with a weapon on a Person under 16 years
· Sexual Interference
· Uttering threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm
The Muskoka Crime Unit continued their investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in July 2015 in the Town of Huntsville Ontario, after the victim, who was seven years old at the time of the offense, came forward in October of 2023.
There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed. You can report a sexual assault by calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency. If you do not want to make a report to police or need time and support to make that decision, there are community partners available to help. Ontario 211 provides information on Ontario’s community, social, health-related and government services. Simply call 2-1-1 or visit 211ontario.ca for more information.