Help The OSPCA Muskoka Animal Centre Reach Its Adoption Goal This Holiday Season

The countdown is on to the holidays and the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre is dreaming of finding a loving home for every animal in its care by Christmas. Since launching its iAdopt for the Holidays campaign on Dec. 1, 23 animals have already found families to call their own through the Muskoka Animal Centre. The goal is for every animal to have a home by the holidays.

If you’ve been thinking of welcoming an animal into your life, please consider adopting. To date, 393 animals have been adopted this year from the Muskoka Animal Centre. For many people, the holidays are the perfect time for an animal to join their family. With more time spent at home during the holidays, it’s an ideal opportunity to help animals adjust to their new surroundings with extra care and attention.

Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and they go home with food from Royal Canin to ensure a smooth transition. Visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to view the many deserving animals who have so much love to give.

Even if you can’t adopt right now, you can help make the season brighter for animals in need by donating to support their care. As a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to change the lives of animals. Every gift, big or small, helps provide shelter and care to animals waiting for their forever families. Visit ontariospca.ca/donate to donate.

“We’re so close to reaching our adoption goal, and we need your help to make it happen,” says Lindsey Bunn, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “If you’ve been thinking about adopting, now is the time to make the season extra special for an animal in need. Let’s make their holiday dreams come true.”