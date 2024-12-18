OPP Find $40,000 Worth Of Drugs After Traffic Stop On Hwy., 69

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with drug related offences after a traffic stop on Highway 69 near Magnetawan First Nation.
On December 15, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle to check the sobriety of the driver. Officers located cannabis readily available to the driver and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating a large quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $40,000.
Abdul-Samad Adeoya, 21-years-old from Brampton was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of schedule 1 substance
- Possession of schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
The accused persons were held for bail and will be returning before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 18, 2024.