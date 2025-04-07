Wide Turn And No Lights Leads To Impaired Charges For Huntsville Resident

On April 4, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. officers of the Huntsville O.P.P. were on patrol on Centre Street when they observed a vehicle travelling without any headlights or taillights on and making a wide left turn. Officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the female driver.

Officers detected an odour of alcohol. Officers issued an Approved Screening Device Demand (roadside breath testing) but driver flat out refused.

As a result of the investigation, Roberta Orban, 73 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 13, 2025.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension.